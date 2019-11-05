The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Florida man in connection with the fatal shooting of Jesus Ivan Barreiro, 33, of Bay County.
with assistance from the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office has arrested on man for his role in the fatal shooting death of Jesus Ivan Barreiro, 33, of Bay County.
Adolfo Mancilla Cuevas, 40, was arrested Monday and charged with accessory after the fact of murder.
According to law enforcement, information led Bay County deputies to Geneva County, and with assistance from the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Cuevas was located and arrested.
On Sunday, investigators responded to a report of an unresponsive man inside a van located in a trailer park on East Avenue. Barreiro’s body was located inside the vehicle; he suffered a single gunshot wound.
Investigators believe Barreiro's shooting death was an isolated incident and not a random act. Additional arrests and charges are expected.
Although Geneva County court documents show Cuevas having a Florida address, Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said Cuevas is no stranger to the Geneva County area.
“Mr. Cuevas has been splitting time between Geneva County and Bay County for a while,” Helms said. “Actually he had several active traffic warrants out in Geneva County and those warrants have been issued since Monday.”
Anyone with any information regarding shooting is asked to call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, at 850-747-4700.
