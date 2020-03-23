A Dothan man is accused of stealing a RV, multiple guns, and crossbows from Gander RV & Outdoors Sunday.
Tevin Michael Coffman, 29, was arrested Sunday and charged with possession of burglary tools, first-degree theft of property, and third-degree burglary.
“We received a call regarding a stolen RV,” said Dothan Lt. Doug Magill. “The call came from the manager of Gander RV & Outdoor. The store manager informed dispatch that a male later identified as Coffman was sleeping in one of the RVs on the lot,” said Dothan Lt. Doug Magill. “As the manager attempted to approach Coffman, he cranked the RV and drove off the lot. The manager followed the RV and called law enforcement with details of the RV’s location.”
Once police arrived and were able to get Coffman in custody, officers searched the vehicle where multiple stolen guns and crossbows were located.
“It was determined Coffman had cut a lock to the back area of the facility, entered the facility and stole multiple guns and crossbows,” Magill said. “All items were recovered during Coffman’s arrest.”
Coffman is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $90,000 bond.
