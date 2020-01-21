A Dothan man faces a drug charge after police say they recovered 13 pounds of marijuana from the front seat of a vehicle floorboard he was driving.
Williams Tyrone Lawton, 43, was arrested Sunday and charged with drug trafficking.
According to police, on Jan.19 officers stopped a vehicle in the 3600 block of Reeves Street for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Lawton.
During the course of the traffic stop, a drug dog was used and alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. A subsequent search revealed the marijuana.
Lawton was booked in the Houston County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
