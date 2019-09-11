Ozark police arrested a man after he allegedly attempted to kidnap is girlfriend by gunpoint.
Tovaris Shipman, 21, of Ozark, is accused of sneaking into the girlfriend’s home while she was away and physically assaulting her when she returned.
A complaint filed with the court on Tuesday states Shipman allegedly attempted to kidnap the victim by gunpoint and threatened to kill her.
Shipman is booked in the Dale County Jail on burglary charges, robbery charges, attempted kidnapping, and first-degree theft of property.
No bond has been set at this time. Shipman has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.