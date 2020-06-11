A Dothan man originally arrested last month after police say he raped and committed multiple sex crimes against a female relative victim under the age of 12 nine years ago now faces 22 additional pornography charges.
Derrick Corneilus Rhodes, 41, was charged Wednesday with three counts of public display of child pornography and 19 counts of possession of child pornography. Last month he was with charged with 10 counts of first-degree rape and 10 counts of first-degree sodomy.
The alleged rape and sodomy crimes occurred in July 2011 in the 3000 block of Flynn Road, police said.
“At the time the alleged crimes occurred the victim was under the age of 12,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “The victim recently called the department to report the crimes. She informed officers now that she was older she felt safe enough to report the crimes.”
According to Owens, Rhodes new charges stem from the investigation.
“The new charges are the result of his cell phone contents,” Owens said. “The items were located during (execution of) a search warrant. “This investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be forthcoming.”
Rhodes is in the Houston County Jail with no bond set on one first-degree rape charge and bonds totaling $570,000 on the remaining rape and sodomy charges. His public display of child pornography carry bond totals of $90,000 and his 19 possession of child pornography carry a bond total of 190,000.
