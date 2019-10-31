Man arrested on theft and fraud charges

A Dothan man faces fraud and theft charges after police say he deposited fraudulent checks into his personnel checking account and withdrew the money before the checks cleared.
Devon Edward Tolbert, 21, of Dothan, was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of third-degree theft of property and three counts of third-degree possession of forged instrument.
According to law enforcement, on Aug. 8 Tolbert entered a Dothan Peoples South Bank and cashed multiple checks totaling more than $3,159.
“Mr. Tolbert allegedly wrote the checks out to himself,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “The bank’s video surveillance camera footage assisted in the investigation which led to the arrest of Mr. Tolbert.”
Tolbert is in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $6,000.
