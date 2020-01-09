MARIANNA, Florida – A Marianna man found asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle at red light now faces a drug charge.
James Anthony Coffelt, 32, was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of synthetic cannabinoids.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled up at red light behind Coffelt’s vehicle at the intersection of Highway 71 South and Highway 90.
“When the light turned green, the F150 truck being driven by Coffelt failed to move,” said Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III. “The deputy exited his marked patrol car to check on the driver; and found the driver asleep behind the wheel. The vehicle’s transmission was still in drive.”
Deputies woke Coffelt and his vehicle was placed in park.
“After deputies woke Coffelt he appeared groggy and had slurred speech,” Roberts said. “After determining Mr. Coffelt did not have a medical issue, the deputies conducted a pat search. He informed the deputy he had a sack in his right pocket.”
Coffelt was detained, and upon further investigation the sack containing 7 grams of a substance in which Coffelt told officers was K2/Spice. He was booked in the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
