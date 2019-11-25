JACKSON COUNT, Fla. – Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to an underage drinking report on Freeman Road Sunday.

“As deputies arrived on scene, contact was made with an adult resident identified as Justin Maxell Eldridge, 31, of Alford,” said Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III.

According to Roberts, Eldridge was sitting near a bonfire when deputies noticed indicators of illicit drug use scattered around the area of fire. Deputies also noticed Eldridge attempting to conceal or burn items as they approached.

A small baggie was also seen by law enforcement partially concealed by Eldridge’s shoe.

The baggie was recovered and it was found to contain approximately .57 grams of methamphetamine, Barr said.

Eldridge was booked in the Jackson County Correctional Facility. He is charged with possession of methamphetamine.

