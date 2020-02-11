PONCE DE LEON, Florida - Two Florida men face drug charges following a routine traffic stop.
Mack C. Lowe, 29, of Ponce de Leon, and Darryl L. Taylor Jr., 42, of Chipley were arrested after a Holmes County Sheriff’s Office deputy initiated a traffic stop of a motorcycle driven by Lowe in the area of Line Road and Brown Road in Ponce de Leon.
According to investigators, dispatchers advised the deputy that Taylor, a passenger on the motorcycle, had an active warrant out of Washington County. A pat-down search of Taylor’s person revealed a syringe that had been used for methamphetamine. During the course of the interaction, Lowe was observed attempting to conceal a piece of paper that contained methamphetamine. When asked to place his hands behind his back, Lowe began shaking the paper in an attempt to dispose of the methamphetamine.
Taylor was transported to the Washington County Jail on a charge of an active warrant, and Lowe was arrested and transported to Holmes County Jail on charges of possession for methamphetamine and destroying/tampering with evidence.
