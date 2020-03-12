A Dothan man was arrested Wednesday after police say he alleged forced his way into a hotel room and swung a sword at the room occupant.
Roger Powell, 42, is charged with first-degree burglary in the incident that happened on Monday.
“Mr. Powell forced his way into a hotel room located in the 700 block of South Oates Street,” said Dothan Lt. Doug Magill. “Once inside the hotel room, he began swinging a sword at the occupant of the room, causing minor abrasions on the victim. Luckily, the sword was not in good condition, or the victim would have been severely injured.”
Powell fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
According to Magill, Powell is not charged with attempted murder due to the condition of the sword. The sword was not sharp enough to cause serious injury.
Powell is in the Houston County Jail on a $60,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.