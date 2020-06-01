A Dothan man is accused of burglarizing an ex-acquaintance’s home and stealing the victim’s phone so police can’t be called.
Earnest Jerome Green, 53, was arrested Friday and charged with interference with a domestic violence emergency, first-degree burglary, and second-degree domestic violence burglary.
“During the investigation, it was determined Saturday that Green allegedly forcefully entered a home located in the 700 block of Bridlewreath Avenue,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Mr. Green was armed with a firearm at the time the alleged crime was committed. Once inside the home he allegedly assaulted the victim, stole a wallet containing $700 cash, two credit cards, and the victim’s cell phone, before leaving the scene. By Green stealing the victim’s cell phone, this prevented the victim from calling 911.”
Green is in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $40,000 on the interference with a domestic violence emergency and second-degree domestic violence burglary charges. He has a no bond set on the first-degree burglary charge.
