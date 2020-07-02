A Dothan man was arrested Wednesday after police say he burglarized the same home twice this week.
Quata Shyeed Russaw, 18, is charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
According to police, Russaw allegedly burglarized a residence located in the 700 block of N. Lena Street twice since Monday.
“During one incident, Russaw burglarized the home when the residents who occupy the home were not home, and he burglarized the same residence once again with the residents at home,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.
The home was ransacked during the burglary and Russaw’s fingerprints were found at the scene. When officers apprehended Russaw, a controlled substance was found in his possession.
Russaw is out of jail on bonds totaling $8,500.
