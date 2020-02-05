A Dothan man is behind bars after police say he broke into his ex-girlfriend's home an assaulted her.
Malcom Alonzo Culver, 33, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree burglary.
According to police, Monday evening Culver allegedly placed a call to his ex-girlfriend and when she did not answer, Culver drove over to her home.
“It was determined when Culver arrived at the home, he busted in the victim’s front door and once inside the home, he began striking the victim multiple times with a closed fist,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill.
The victim’s young daughter was also in the home when the crime occurred, Magill said.
Culver is in the Houston County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
