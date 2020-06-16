A September jury trial date has been set for the man charged in a deadly February 2019 crime spree.
Jeremy Jermaine Jones, 38, was arrested in February 2019 and charged with murder, eight counts of first-degree robbery, one count of first-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident, and attempted kidnapping. His jury trial is tentatively set for Sept. 28.
Jones entered pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect during his arraignment in October.
The spree began about 4:30 p.m. Feb. 25, 2019, when police say Jones had a physical altercation with another person on North Alice Street.
During the altercation, Jones stole a white Hyundai, shots were fired, and Jones fled the scene in the stolen vehicle, said Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish. Jones then traveled to Kinsey, where he robbed and kidnapped a victim at gunpoint. He drove the victim from Kinsey to Fairfield Circle, where he dropped the victim off.
Jones then allegedly approached an elderly couple, brandished a weapon, and demanded the couple’s vehicle, but the couple was able to get away. Jones then traveled to a storage building on Murray Road, where he approached another man, demanding his vehicle, Parrish said. Jones abandoned the Hyundai on Murray Road and left in a stolen gray Kia Sorento.
Jones then traveled to Twitchell Road, where he approached a man checking his mail and demanded his wallet, Parrish said, adding that the suspect then attempted to kidnap a jogger at gunpoint in the 4000 block of Ross Clark Circle. The jogger refused, and the suspect fled.
“Officers spotted the stolen vehicle driven by Jones roughly at 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 25, and as officers attempted to stop Jones, he fled,” Parrish said.
At Burdeshaw Street and Ross Clark Circle, Jones crossed into oncoming lanes, driving his vehicle on the wrong side of the road and colliding with a couple’s vehicle, killing the husband and injuring the wife. Paul Roberts, 64, of Houston County, died in the crash.
The impact did not stop Jones, who Parrish said “was driven to get away.”
After the accident, Jones allegedly tried to carjack two people.
