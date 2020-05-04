TROY - Police have arrested Leon Jarmarcus Wilmore, 27, of Troy, in connection to the death of Xezabeya Quintez Demond Grandberry, also of Troy.
Wilmore was developed as a suspect after investigators learned of an argument that had taken place at a party Thursday night. Wilmore spoke with investigators Saturday and he was arrested on an outstanding alias warrant for contempt of court. A warrant for murder was obtained Sunday. He is held in the Pike County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
According to Troy Police Chief Randall Barr, officers responded to a report of a man down in the 3700 block of U.S. 29 South just after 7 a.m. Friday.
“When officers arrived, they found Grandberry’s body lying in tall grass just south of the Conecuh River Bridge,” Barr said. “He had been shot multiple times by a small-caliber handgun.”
The Troy Police Department was assisted in this investigation by the Pike County District Attorney’s Office, the Pike County Coroner’s Office, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the Alabama Department of Forensic Science, the Bureau of Alcohol and Firearms and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
