A Dothan man facing multiple charges including attempted murder waived a preliminary hearing this week, and his case is scheduled to go before a grand jury.
Howard Tremaine Grant, 24, is charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied building, and criminal mischief, accused of discharging a firearm during an altercation near a Dollar General store on West Selma Street on Sept. 12, damaging the storefront and causing moderate injury to one person. .
According to court documents, Grant was out of jail on bond for a previous charge of shooting into an occupied building on April 18. Since his arrest in September, Grant’s bond has been revoked.
Court records show Houston County Judge Benjamin Lewis set bond on Grant’s new charges totaling $225,000.
