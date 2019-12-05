Man charged in Sunday’s fatal shooting requests appointed counsel

Deonte Latarus Gilmore

 Houston County Sheriff's Office

A Houston County man charged with fatally shooting D’Travieon Barnes last weekend in Ashford has requested a court appointed attorney.

Deonte Latarus Gilmore, 20, was booked into the Houston County Jail early Sunday morning.

According to court documents, Gilmore requested District Judge Benjamin Lewis appoint him an attorney to represent him in his murder case. Lewis appointed defense attorney Thomas Smith.

Investigators with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office have reviewed video footage captured by someone at the home when the shooting occurred.

“The video clearly shows Mr. Barnes strike the suspect with a laptop monitor,” said Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza. “The video also showed, if slowed down for proper analysis, you can see Mr. Gilmore fall and then pull his gun out. The video shows Mr. Barnes kick Mr. Gilmore before the gun is fired.”

Valenza doubts the shooting can be characterized as self-defense under the state’s stand-your-ground law.

Gilmore is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments