Man charged in Sunday’s fatal shooting requests appointed counsel

A Houston County man charged with fatally shooting D’Travieon Barnes last weekend in Ashford has requested a court appointed attorney.
Deonte Latarus Gilmore, 20, was booked into the Houston County Jail early Sunday morning.
According to court documents, Gilmore requested District Judge Benjamin Lewis appoint him an attorney to represent him in his murder case. Lewis appointed defense attorney Thomas Smith.
Investigators with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office have reviewed video footage captured by someone at the home when the shooting occurred.
“The video clearly shows Mr. Barnes strike the suspect with a laptop monitor,” said Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza. “The video also showed, if slowed down for proper analysis, you can see Mr. Gilmore fall and then pull his gun out. The video shows Mr. Barnes kick Mr. Gilmore before the gun is fired.”
Valenza doubts the shooting can be characterized as self-defense under the state’s stand-your-ground law.
Gilmore is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.