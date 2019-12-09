A Houston County man was arrested at a local Dothan motel and charged with illegal possession of a credit/debit card Saturday.
James Roberson, 41, was booked into the Houston County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
“We received a call regarding a stolen Well Fargo bank card being in the possession of Mr. Roberson,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “Once officers arrived at the Motel 6, the card was found in Roberson’s possession. No unauthorized charges were made.”
Magill could not comment on how Roberson obtained possession of the bank card.
