A Dothan man was arrested Sunday after police say he attempted to shoplift multiple items, before assaulting a store employee at the Dollar General on West Main Street.

Tommie Lee Belle, 58, is charged with third-degree robbery.

“Sunday Mr. Belle entered the business and shoplifted multiple items and placed the items in his pockets,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “A store employee approached Belle, and instructed him to remove the items. He pushed the employee in a forceful manner and then dropped the items on the floor before fleeing the business.”

The employee was not injured.

Belle was apprehended a few blocks away from West Main Street.

Belle is in the Houston County Jail on a $15,000.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments