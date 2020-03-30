A Dothan man was apprehended at an Ozark hospital Friday in connection to a shooting that occurred late Thursday at Henry Green Apartments on South Lena Street.
Sirlathian Meadows, 29, of Dothan, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder.
According to police, an officer was in the area doing foot patrol when the officer heard gunshots, and called dispatch for backup.
“Once officers arrived on scene, they found two victims suffering gunshot wounds,” said Dothan Lt. Doug Magill. “One victim received several gunshot wounds to the abdomen area, and one victim was shot in the leg. Both victims were transported to a local hospital, one with critical injuries.”
An investigation determined Meadows and the victims had been involved in an altercation when Meadows left the area, and came back armed with an AR-style weapon.
According to Magill, Meadows was also injured by exchange fire at the scene.
“After the shooting, Meadows traveled to an Ozark hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound,” Magill said. “Hospital staff notified law enforcement regarding the man receiving treatment and the information was transferred to us.”
Meadows is out of jail on bonds totaling $120,000.
