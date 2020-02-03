Man charged with battery after beating his pregnant girlfriend

GRACEVILLE, Florida – A Florida man faces charges after police say he beat a woman carrying his child.
Jaquarious Jackson, 21, of Graceville, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a physical altercation that occurred on Panhandle Road Friday.
The victim told deputies the unborn child’s father had beaten her while they were riding in a vehicle, but Jackson had fled the area on foot before law enforcement arrived.
The victim had injuries consistent with her recollection of the event.
According to Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III, the victim provided a description of the suspect and he was located by deputies in the surrounding area attempting to get into a vehicle with someone.
Deputies said they attempted to question Jackson, but he refused to cooperate.
Jackson was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
