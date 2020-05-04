A Dothan man faces burglary charges after police say he broke into residence belonging to his ex-girlfriend in the 800 block of Fortner Street Sunday.
Willie Kentrell Russaw, 37, is charged with second-degree burglary.
According to police, the victim and her current boyfriend were inside the residence when the crime occurred.
“As Mr. Russaw was allegedly forced his way into the residence, he knocked the victim to the floor with the door, and she received minor injuries,” said Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis.
Russaw was still at the residence when law enforcement arrived on scene and he was taken into custody without further incident, Mullis said.
No bond information is available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.