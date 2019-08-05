A Newville man is accused of breaking into a Dothan residence and stealing $10 worth of clothing.
Stewart Kincey, 55, of Newville, was arrested Saturday, Aug. 3, and is charged with third-degree burglary.
According to police, Kincey allegedly broke out a window to a residence located in the 100 block of Flowers Lane.
“The homeowner surprised Kincey while he was still inside the residence,” Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins said. “Once officers arrived on the scene, it was determined Kincey had allegedly stolen roughly $10 worth of clothing from the homeowner.”
Kincey is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $7,500 bond.
