A Dothan man arrested and charged in the 2016 capital murder of William “Phatzo” Craig Hawkins pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of murder Monday.
Ricky Smith was originally charged with capital murder, but Monday he entered a guilty plea to a charge of felony murder.
Police responded to a 911 call of a firearm assault at about 8:45 p.m. on May 16, 2016, at 609 Collier St., where they found Hawkins dead from a fatal gunshot wound to the chest area.
According to witnesses’ statements at the scene, at least three males approached the side door of Hawkins’ home. An altercation occurred during which at least one gunshot was fired, which led to Hawkins death.
Smith, 20, was among five juveniles charged with murdering Hawkins. Va’Kevis Collins was also tried as an adult for his role in the murder of Hawkins. In 2018 a Houston County jury found Collins guilty of felony murder. He was sentenced to life in prison. The other three cases are juvenile cases.
Police believe Hawkins was shot during the theft of drugs or cash.
Smith will be sentenced next month.
