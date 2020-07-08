A Dothan man was arrested Tuesday after police say he failed to register as a sex offender with the Dothan Police Department.
Allen Lamar Cooper, 39, is charged with violating the Sex Offender Registration Act.
According to police, Cooper resides in the 1500 block of Warrick Avenue.
Cooper is in the Houston County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.