A Dothan man was arrested Tuesday after police say he failed to register as a sex offender with the Dothan Police Department.

Allen Lamar Cooper, 39, is charged with violating the Sex Offender Registration Act.

According to police, Cooper resides in the 1500 block of Warrick Avenue.

Cooper is in the Houston County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

