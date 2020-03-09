A Dothan man is facing assault charges after police say he struck his 6-year-old nephew in the face with a metal lamp causing serious injury.
Bryson Terrel Walker, 20, was arrested Sunday and charged with second-degree assault.
Police responded to an assault call at 7:42 p.m. in the 800 block of South Lena. Once on scene, officers located a small child suffering from facial injuries.
“It was determined during the investigation Mr. Walker was playing PlayStation with his nephew, when he picked up a metal lamp and struck the young boy in the facial area causing injury,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill.
The child was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Walker is currently in jail on a $15,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.