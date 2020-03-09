Man accused of striking six-year-old in the face with lamp

A Dothan man is facing assault charges after police say he struck his 6-year-old nephew in the face with a metal lamp causing serious injury.

Bryson Terrel Walker, 20, was arrested Sunday and charged with second-degree assault.

Police responded to an assault call at 7:42 p.m. in the 800 block of South Lena. Once on scene, officers located a small child suffering from facial injuries.

“It was determined during the investigation Mr. Walker was playing PlayStation with his nephew, when he picked up a metal lamp and struck the young boy in the facial area causing injury,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill.

The child was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Walker is currently in jail on a $15,000 bond.

