A Dothan man out of jail on bond after being charged with manslaughter and elder abuse that aided in his mother’s death was arrested again Saturday on multiple counts of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
James Walter Parrish, 60, of Dothan, is charged with five counts of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle. He was arrested in May, after police say he neglected to provide proper medical care for his elderly mother that aided in her death.
According to police, while out on bond, Parrish allegedly entered five different vehicles with intent to steal multiple items from the vehicles parked at a local business, located in the 1100 block of South St. Andrews Street, June 14.
The business’ video surveillance cameras identified Parrish as the suspect.
Parrish is currently in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $12,500.
