A man charged with murder in the 2015 killing of James Gillard, has filed a complaint against his defense attorney with the Alabama State Bar.
According to court documents, Andrea Duhreal Flagg, 34, recently filed a complaint against his defense attorney Arthur R. Medley with the Alabama State Bar. Medley filed a motion requesting to withdraw as Medley’s attorney. Medley wrote in his motion effective communication is impossible therefore proper representation can’t be accomplished.
Houston County Circuit Judge Larry Anderson appointed Eric Davis to represent Flagg, who has a trial date set for Feb. 3.
Flagg was convicted in 2017 for the December 2015 slaying of 33-year-old Gillard and sentenced to serve 50 years in prison.
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals overturned Flagg’s murder conviction, stating that he was deprived of a fair trial.
Gillard died from two gunshots delivered at close range.
A warrant was issued for Flagg’s arrest in July after his murder conviction was overturned. Rather than sending Flagg to Houston County, where a hold was placed on him, the correctional facility freed him erroneously.
Houston County deputies and U.S. marshals located and apprehended Flagg on July 17.
According to court testimony during a bail hearing in 2016, police said they have cellphone video that shows Flagg pointing a gun at Gillard moments before the shooting. Testimony indicated Flagg is seen pulling the trigger twice with the gun pointed in Gillard’s direction. The gun appeared to “dry fire,” and Flagg left the view of the camera for a moment when two gunshots are heard.
Court documents show that in 2016, Flagg pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
Flagg was found competent to stand trial, and in August 2017 requested that the court allow him to represent himself.
Just before his trial, Flagg moved again to dismiss the charges against him based on the denial of his right to a speedy trial. That motion was denied. On Sept. 18, 2017, Flagg’s trial began, ending two days later with a guilty verdict. Flagg was sentenced as a habitual felony offender to 50 years’ imprisonment. He filed a timely notice of appeal.
