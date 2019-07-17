A Dothan man is accused of pawning stolen items at a Dothan pawn shop.
Travis William Shaffer, 46, of Dothan was arrested July15, and is charged with third-degree receiving stolen property.
Police say Shaffer pawned a stolen steel backpack blower that belonged to a local lawn service.
“On July 3, Mr. Shaffer went into West Main Pawn and allegedly pawned the stolen blower,” Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins said. “Mr. Shaffer was identified through paperwork filled out at the pawn shop.”
The blower is valued at $600, Watkins said.
Shaffer is in the Houston County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
