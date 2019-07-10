An Enterprise man is accused of pawning stolen items at a Dothan pawn shop.

Jason Seldon Totsch, 44, of Enterprise was arrested July 9 and charged with third-degree receiving stolen property.

Police say Totsch pawned two stolen items valued at $500 at Pawn City in Dothan.

“On June 26, Mr. Totsch went into Pawn City and allegedly pawned a stolen drill press and a stolen tool box,” Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins said. “Mr. Totsch was identified through paperwork filled out at the pawn shop.”

Totsch is out of jail on a $1,000 bond.

