HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. - A routine traffic stop leads to the arrest of a Panama City man Friday.
Homer L. Adkinson, 67, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, deputies performed a routine traffic stop in the area of Highway 81 and Horsebarn Road. After deputies made contact with Adkinson, a search resulted in officers locating pipes used for smoking methamphetamine and a bag of marijuana. He also advised deputies he had methamphetamine inside his vehicle.
Adkinson was transported to the Holmes County Jail.
