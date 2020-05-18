A Dothan man was arrested Friday after police say he confessed to officers he had a stolen vehicle in his possession.
Scott Daniel Evans, 35, was arrested and charged with second-degree receiving stolen property.
According to police, officers responded to a disturbance call in the 1100 block of Glenwood Street.
“Once officers arrived on scene, vehicles located at the residence were ran through the system,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “The 2000 GMC Sierra allegedly reported in Evans possession came back as being reported stolen from a Dothan resident.”
During the interview process with police, Evans confessed to having the stolen vehicle in his possession, Owens said.
Evans is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
