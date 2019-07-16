A warrant has been issued in Houston County for an Alabama inmate freed last week after his murder conviction was overturned rather than returned to Dothan to face another charge.
Houston County deputies and U.S. Marshals are looking Andrea Duhreal Flagg, who was released despite a hold from Houston County courts.
Flagg was convicted in 2017 for the December 2015 murder of 33-year-old, James Gillard and sentenced to serve 50 years in prison.
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals overturned Flagg’s murder conviction stating Flagg was deprived of having a fair trial.
Gillard died from two gunshots delivered at close range.
According to court testimony during a bail hearing in 2016, police said they have cell phone video that shows Flagg pointing a gun at Gillard moments before the shooting. Testimony indicated Flagg is seen pulling the trigger twice with the gun pointed in Gillard’s direction. The gun appeared to “dry fire” and Flagg leaves the view of the camera for a moment when two gunshots are heard.
Court documents show in 2016 Flagg pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
Flagg was found competent to stand trial, and in August 2017 requested the court allow him to represent himself.
Just before his trial, Flagg moved again to dismiss the charges against him based on the denial of his right to a speedy trial. That motion was denied. On September 18, 2017, Flagg's trial began. On September 20, 2017, the jury found Flagg guilty of murder as charged in the indictment. Flagg was sentenced as a habitual felony offender to 50 years' imprisonment. Flagg filed a timely notice of appeal.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Flagg, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 334-677-4882.
