A Huntsville man arrested in a 2015 traffic stop in Dothan was found guilty on multiple charges in federal court Monday in Montgomery according to information released by the Alabama U.S. Department of Justice.
Robert Williams Jr., 56, of Huntsville, was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine, and illegal possession of oxycodone.
Evidence presented during the trial showed that during the early morning hours of Sept. 27, 2015, a Dothan police officer observed Williams speeding on his motorcycle and performed a traffic stop. While approaching the vehicle, the officer saw Williams pass a pack of cigarettes to his female passenger, who was riding on the back seat. Upon inspection, the officer discovered that the pack contained a small amount of cocaine and two oxycodone pills. The officer also discovered that Williams had a handgun in his waistband.
Williams has a previous felony conviction and is prohibited by federal law from possessing a firearm.
William’s sentencing hearing will take place in the next few months and he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
The Dothan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigated this case, with assistance from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
