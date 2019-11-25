A H Taylor man is sentenced to 24 years in prison following his September conviction on 92 counts of possession of child pornography.
Cody Lee Fulgham was tried on 98 counts of possession of child pornography, but six cases were dismissed. His first trial in February ended in mistrial.
Fulgham was arrested in December 2016, and charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography. During the February trial, Circuit Judge Larry Anderson dismissed two cases, dropping the number of counts to 98. Prosecutor Jennifer Standley said the two charges were dropped because of photo quality.
Fulgham’s defense attorney, Eric Davis, argued during the trial that the photos could have been uploaded by anyone because the phone had been passed down by numerous people.
Standley agreed the phone was owned by numerous people in the past, but argued the same images found on Fulgham’s phone were also located on his personal computer by the use of a SIM card or SD card.
Fulgham claimed he only used the device to listen to music and the device was not password protected.
Standley said that to the best of her knowledge, all the photos from Fulgham’s phone appear to be from the internet.
Court records indicate police found child pornography material in his possession on Nov. 18, 2016. One hundred separate warrants were served for each individual digital photograph believed to be in his possession. According to court documents, each photo depicted a minor female nude and/or engaging in a sex act.
Possession of pornographic material is a Class C felony. Each count is punishable by between one and 10 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $15,000.
