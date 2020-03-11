Man driving under the influence collides with school bus; charged with DUI

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG EXPECTED ACROSS THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE AND BIG BEND, SOUTHEAST ALABAMA AND SOUTHWEST GEORGIA THIS MORNING... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING... * VISIBILITY...AROUND A QUARTER OF A MILE OR LESS AT TIMES. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&