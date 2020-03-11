Man driving under the influence collides with school bus; charged with DUI

BASCOM, Florida – A man who allegedly collided with a school bus on Feb.5 is charged with a DUI.
The Florida Highway Patrol arrested Jeffrey James Wooden on Monday and charged him with driving under the influence involving property damage and driving under the influence bodily injury.
According to troopers, Wooden was driving a 2010 Dodge Ram pickup southbound on State Road 69 when he collided into the rear of the stopped school bus.
The bus had 35 students on board, and had stopped with its lights and stop signals activated to discharge students on State Road 69.
After the crash, Trooper Gary Daniels obtained a blood sample from Wooden. Once the results were released they indicated Wooden’s blood level was 0.152 at the time of the wreck.
After obtaining the results, Daniels transported Wooden to the Jackson County Jail.
