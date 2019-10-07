A Dothan man faces abuse charges after he allegedly left his infant grandchild in a hot car while he went inside a Dothan retail store to shop.

Jamichael Demon Williams, 41, is charged with torture/willful abuse of a child.

“On Oct. 5, Mr. Williams left his eight-month old infant grandchild unattended inside a hot vehicle at Sam’s Club,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “Another customer spotted the infant as she was walking through the parking lot. Law enforcement was notified, and once the officer arrived on scene the baby was retrieved from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital for treatment of dehydration.”

Watkins said the infant was doing fine.

Williams is out of jail on a $15,000 bond.

