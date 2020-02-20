A Dothan man is accused of breaking into a home in the 100 block of Timber Drive on Feb. 14.

Frederick Leon Douglas, 44, is charged with third-degree burglary.

“Mr. Douglas allegedly forced his way into the residence, and stole multiple carpenter tools,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “Douglas confessed to committing the crime.”

Douglas is out of jail on a $7,500 bond.

