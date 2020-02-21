A Dothan man faces burglary charges after he allegedly stole a video game console.
Devontae Zechariah Bell, 19, was arrested Thursday and charged with third-degree burglary.
“During the investigation it was determined Mr. Bell burglarized a home located in the 100 block of Petersburg Court Thursday,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “Once inside the home he allegedly stole a video game console. After stealing the console, he sold the console to a local pawn shop.”
Bell is out of jail on a $5,000 bond.
