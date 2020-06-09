A Dothan man was arrested Monday after police say he struck a female victim multiple times in the head area with a blunt instrument.
Rashad Sharad McLeod, 33, of Dothan, is charged with first-degree domestic violence-weapon.
According to police, the victim and McLeod were having an argument that escalated to violence.
“Officers responded to call in the 300 block of North Lena Street Monday,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “It was determined during the investigation McLeod picked up a blunt instrument and began striking the victim multiple times in the head area. He also struck the victim in the hand area almost dismembering a finger. She was transported to a local hospital with obvious injuries to her head and hand area.”
The victim is in stable condition.
According to Owens, the victim and McLeod were involved in a domestic relationship.
McLeod is currently in the Houston County Jail with no bond.
