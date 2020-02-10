A Dothan man faces a domestic violence charge after he allegedly shot his girlfriend in the face Saturday after an altercation got out of hand.
William Bernard Woods, 33, was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic violence.
Police say the shooting occurred in the 1000 block of Greentree Avenue, but Woods transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.
“Police were notified by hospital staff that an individual had been brought in to receive treatment for a gunshot wound,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “Once investigators arrived at the hospital an investigation began. It was determined the couple were involved in an altercation and Mr. Woods told investigators he shot the victim accidentally under the eye.”
Magill said the victim has been transported to UAB for treatment. The victim is going to lose her eye.
Woods is out of jail on a $60,000 bond.
