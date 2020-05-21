A Dothan man faces a domestic violence charge after police say he allegedly entered the home of a former acquaintance without permission.
Terrion Dishone Smith, 23, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree domestic violence-burglary for an incident that occurred last month in the 3200 block of Briarhill Road.
“On April 11, Smith allegedly entered a home without permission that was occupied by a former acquaintance,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Once inside the home, a verbal and physical altercation occurred.”
The victim reported no injuries.
According to Owens, the victim called to report the incident, and a warrant was issued for Smith’s arrest.
Smith is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.