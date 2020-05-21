A Dothan man faces a domestic violence charge after police say he allegedly entered the home of a former acquaintance without permission.

Terrion Dishone Smith, 23, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree domestic violence-burglary for an incident that occurred last month in the 3200 block of Briarhill Road.

“On April 11, Smith allegedly entered a home without permission that was occupied by a former acquaintance,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Once inside the home, a verbal and physical altercation occurred.”

The victim reported no injuries.

According to Owens, the victim called to report the incident, and a warrant was issued for Smith’s arrest.

Smith is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

