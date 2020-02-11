A Dothan man was arrested after allegedly striking his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend with flatiron.
Deneco Laquan Dean, 22, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree domestic violence.
Police say the incident took place in the 600 block of North Lena Street.
“During the investigation it was determined Mr. Dean forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s residence and struck her new boyfriend in the face with a flatiron,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill.
Police believes the motive was jealousy. Dean and his ex-girlfriend have a child together.
Dean is in the Houston County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
