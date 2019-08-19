A Dothan man was arrested Saturday after allegedly attempting to strangle his wife during a domestic dispute at a residence on Chinook Street.

Gordon Edward Sheffield IV, 37, of Dothan, is charged with assault-domestic violence- strangulation/suffocation.

Dothan Police patrol officers responded to the Chinook Street home during a domestic altercation between Sheffield and his wife.

“During the investigation it was determined Sheffield allegedly tried to harm his wife by strangulation,” said Dothan Police Sgt. David Saxon.

Sheffield is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

