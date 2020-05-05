Man faces multiple charges after choking his pregnant girlfriend

GRAND RIDGE, Florida -- Jackson County Sheriff Office deputies arrested a man Monday after police say he allegedly choked and threatened his pregnant girlfriend with a gun.
Jamar Ram’on White, 27, is charged with battery on pregnant victim and domestic violence by strangulation.
According to Sheriff Lou Roberts, deputies responded call regarding a physical disturbance which had already occurred. Once deputies arrived on scene, they were informed the victim was pregnant and she had been choked and threatened with a firearm multiple times during the incident.
While speaking with law enforcement, White said he had pushed her out of his why while attempting to leave and denied any other allegations made against him.
Roberts said that because the physical injuries were consistent with the victim’s statement, White was arrested and booked in the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
