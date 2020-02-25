A Dothan man faces multiple charges after he tried to escape police to avoid being arrested on a shoplifting charge Monday.
Kelley Kyle Toben, 29, was arrested and charged with several misdemeanor charges including shoplifting, resisting arrest, and attempting to elude. He also faces a felony charge of third-degree escape.
“Police responded to a shoplifting call Monday at Rural King,” said Dothan Lt. Doug Magill. “As officers attempted to arrest Toben, he began to struggle with officers, and attempted to escape. Once the suspect calmed down he was placed under arrest.”
Toben is in the Houston County Jail on a $5,000 bond for the felony charge of third-degree escape.
