BONIFAY, Florida – A Georgia man is accused of trafficking methamphetamine after police say he hid methamphetamine in the front grille of his vehicle.
Mark Kristopher Pegg, 32, of Silver Creek, Georgia, was arrested Wednesday and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.
According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, investigators noticed Pegg standing near a parked vehicle on a path just off Creek Road, which has been a problem site for illegal dumping. As investigators approached Pegg, he moved quickly to the front of the vehicle.
Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said Pegg appeared to be concealing something in his vehicle’s grille. Investigators examined the grille and located a baggie containing 14 grams of methamphetamine. A small bag of marijuana was also recovered from underneath the vehicle, as well as a large amount of U.S. currency.
