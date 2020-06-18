A Dothan man faces theft charges after police say he admitted to stealing a generator from a local RV business located on the Ross Clark Circle.
Ricardo Deshawn Gainer, 27, is charged with third-degree theft of property.
According to police, Gainer entered the business and took possession of a generator without purchasing it.
“Video cameras helped to identity Gainer as the suspect,” Dothan Police Scott Owens said. “While officers were interviewing Gainer, he admitted to taking the generator without paying for it.”
Gainer is out of jail on a $10,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.