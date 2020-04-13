A Dothan man was arrested Sunday in connection to a recent vehicle theft.
Alec Killingsworth, 18, is charged with first-degree theft of property.
According to police, Killingsworth allegedly stole a vehicle in the 500 block Laurel Avenue on April 9.
“After the F250 truck was reported stolen, an investigation began immediately,” said Dothan Lt. Doug Magill. “During the investigation Killingsworth was identified as the potential suspect. Sunday, an officer spotted Killingsworth. The officer approached Killingsworth and he was transported for questioning, where he was later arrested.
Magill said Killingsworth was currently out of jail on bond at the time the alleged crime occurred. Police are seeking his bond to be revoked.
According to court records, Killingsworth was indicted in February on a charge of first-degree theft of property.
