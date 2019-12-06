Man facing attempted murder charges convicted of lesser charges

A Houston County man facing multiple attempted murder charges was convicted of lesser charges on Thursday.
Jaccarius Montrail Dawsey, 19, of Kinsey, was arrested in January after shooting at officers with the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force on Third Avenue in Dothan. Dawsey was indicted on five counts of attempted murder.
After deliberating for around six hours, jurors convicted Dawsey on three counts of attempted assault and two counts of reckless endangerment.
Dawsey was recently sentenced to 12 years on felony charges of assaulting an officer.
The incident happened near Post Oak Drive and Third Avenue when the task force located a man wanted in connection with a New Year’s Eve shooting in Kinsey. The task force is composed of officers from the Dothan Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies that assists in the service of high-risk warrants, among other activities.
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza previously told the Dothan Eagle that Dawsey produced a gun and began firing when officers approached him along Third Avenue.
Dawsey began to run and continued to fire at the officers, who returned fire. Officers chased Dawsey and apprehended him after he attempted to scale a fence.
The suspect suffered abrasions when officers apprehended him and was treated at the scene, Valenza said.
Despite numerous rounds exchanged between the suspect and officers, no one was struck. Several rounds hit nearby houses.
Dawsey’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for next month in Circuit Judge Larry Anderson's courtroom. Defense attorney Raynor Clifton represented Dawsey.
